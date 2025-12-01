Atelier chocolat de Noël La Sphère Landivisiau
Atelier chocolat de Noël
La Sphère 32 rue Georges Clémenceau Landivisiau Finistère
Début : 2025-12-11 19:00:00
fin : 2025-12-11 20:30:00
Venez apprendre à faire les chocolats de Noël.
Gratuit sur inscription.
Places limitées.
Apporter une boîte hermétique. .
