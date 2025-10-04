Atelier chocolaterie Fabrique ton chocolat Douchapt
2 Pl. Roger Nadal Douchapt Dordogne
Atelier chocolaterie fabrique ton chocolat et repars avec tes 3 créations
2 Pl. Roger Nadal Douchapt 24350 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 03 02 32 90
English : Atelier chocolaterie Fabrique ton chocolat
Chocolate workshop: make your own chocolate and leave with 3 creations
German : Atelier chocolaterie Fabrique ton chocolat
Schokoladenworkshop: Stelle deine eigene Schokolade her und nimm deine 3 Kreationen mit nach Hause
Italiano :
Laboratorio di cioccolateria: realizzate il vostro cioccolato e partite con le vostre 3 creazioni
Espanol : Atelier chocolaterie Fabrique ton chocolat
Taller de chocolatería: elabore su propio chocolate y váyase con sus 3 creaciones
L’événement Atelier chocolaterie Fabrique ton chocolat Douchapt a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par Val de Dronne