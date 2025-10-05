Atelier chocolaterie fabrique ton chocolat Saint-Vincent-de-Connezac

Saint-Vincent-de-Connezac Dordogne

Atelier chocolaterie fabrique ton chocolat et repars avec tes 3 créations

Saint-Vincent-de-Connezac 24190 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 03 02 32 90

English : Atelier chocolaterie fabrique ton chocolat

Chocolate workshop: make your own chocolate and leave with 3 creations

German : Atelier chocolaterie fabrique ton chocolat

Schokoladenworkshop: Stelle deine eigene Schokolade her und nimm deine 3 Kreationen mit nach Hause

Italiano :

Laboratorio di cioccolateria: realizzate il vostro cioccolato e partite con le vostre 3 creazioni

Espanol : Atelier chocolaterie fabrique ton chocolat

Taller de chocolatería: elabore su propio chocolate y váyase con sus 3 creaciones

