Atelier Circle Song à l’Espace Nimba Bagnères-de-Bigorre
Atelier Circle Song à l’Espace Nimba Bagnères-de-Bigorre mercredi 18 février 2026.
Atelier Circle Song
à l’Espace Nimba BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-18 16:00:00
fin : 2026-02-18 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-18
Atelier Circle Song et chant improvisé à Bagnères avec Hadrien et Ophélie.
Jeux vocaux, improvisation et travail de la voix.
Dates à Bagnères et Tarbes en février. Tous niveaux.
Infos et inscriptions 06 35 40 75 25.
.
à l’Espace Nimba BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 35 40 75 25
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Circle Song and improvised singing workshop in Bagnères with Hadrien and Ophélie.
Vocal games, improvisation and voice work.
Dates in Bagnères and Tarbes in February. All levels.
Info and registration: 06 35 40 75 25.
L’événement Atelier Circle Song Bagnères-de-Bigorre a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65