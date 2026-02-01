Atelier Circle Song à l’Espace Nimba Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Atelier Circle Song

à l’Espace Nimba BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-02-18 16:00:00

fin : 2026-02-18 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-18

Atelier Circle Song et chant improvisé à Bagnères avec Hadrien et Ophélie.

Jeux vocaux, improvisation et travail de la voix.

Dates à Bagnères et Tarbes en février. Tous niveaux.

Infos et inscriptions 06 35 40 75 25.

English :

Circle Song and improvised singing workshop in Bagnères with Hadrien and Ophélie.

Vocal games, improvisation and voice work.

Dates in Bagnères and Tarbes in February. All levels.

Info and registration: 06 35 40 75 25.

