Atelier climatique 2 tonnes Fondation d’entreprise Martell Cognac

Atelier climatique 2 tonnes

Fondation d’entreprise Martell 16 avenue Paul Firino Martell Cognac Charente

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Prix libre et conscient

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-20 17:00:00

fin : 2025-11-20 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-20

Face à l’urgence climatique, on ne sait pas toujours comment agir Eco-gestes ou actions collectives ? Devenir flexitarien ou acheter de seconde-main ? Rénover son logement ou se déplacer à vélo ? S’engager dans une association ou dans son travail ?

English :

Faced with the climate emergency, we don’t always know how to act: Eco-gestures or collective actions? Go flexitarian or buy second-hand? Renovate your home or get around by bike? Get involved in an association or at work?

German :

Angesichts des Klimadrangs wissen wir nicht immer, wie wir handeln sollen: Eco-gestes oder kollektive Aktionen? Flexitarier werden oder Secondhand kaufen? Die Wohnung renovieren oder mit dem Fahrrad fahren? Sich in einem Verein oder bei der Arbeit engagieren?

Italiano :

Di fronte all’emergenza climatica, non sappiamo sempre cosa fare: eco-gesti o azioni collettive? Diventare flexitariani o comprare l’usato? Ristrutturare la casa o spostarsi in bicicletta? Impegnarsi in un’associazione o sul posto di lavoro?

Espanol :

Ante la emergencia climática, no siempre sabemos cómo actuar: ¿gestos ecológicos o acción colectiva? ¿Ser flexitariano o comprar de segunda mano? ¿Renovar la casa o desplazarse en bicicleta? ¿Involucrarse en una asociación o en el trabajo?

