Atelier Club crochet Frasne
Atelier Club crochet Frasne mercredi 3 décembre 2025.
Atelier Club crochet
Médiathèque Frasne Doubs
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-03 09:30:00
fin : 2026-04-08 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-03 2025-12-17 2026-01-14 2026-01-28 2026-02-11 2026-02-25 2026-03-11 2026-03-25 2026-04-08 2026-04-22 2026-05-06 2026-05-27 2026-06-10 2026-06-24
Ateliers animés par Nadin’O fil (Nadine Renaud), animatrice et passionnée de crochet. Initiation, perfectionnement ou accompagnement de projets crochet, selon le niveau et les attentes des participants. Enfants et adultes .
Médiathèque Frasne 25560 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 81 38 32 91 mediatheque@frasnedrugeon-cfd.fr
English : Atelier Club crochet
German : Atelier Club crochet
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Atelier Club crochet Frasne a été mis à jour le 2025-11-17 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS DU HAUT-DOUBS