Atelier Club crochet Frasne

Atelier Club crochet

Médiathèque Frasne Doubs

Début : 2025-12-03 09:30:00

2025-12-03 2025-12-17 2026-01-14 2026-01-28 2026-02-11 2026-02-25 2026-03-11 2026-03-25 2026-04-08 2026-04-22 2026-05-06 2026-05-27 2026-06-10 2026-06-24

Ateliers animés par Nadin’O fil (Nadine Renaud), animatrice et passionnée de crochet. Initiation, perfectionnement ou accompagnement de projets crochet, selon le niveau et les attentes des participants. Enfants et adultes .

Médiathèque Frasne 25560 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 81 38 32 91 mediatheque@frasnedrugeon-cfd.fr

