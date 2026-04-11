Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux

ATELIER COLLABORATIF PÉTASSOU

7 rue principale Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-11 14:00:00

fin : 2026-04-11 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-11

Apportez vos objets abîmés ou cassés, nous apprendrons à les réparer ensemble.

Réparation de matériel de jardinage et motoculture possible !

Rémunération au chapeau prenez de la monnaie !

En occitan, pétasser signifie repriser, raccommoder… La Pétamobile, atelier de réparation collaboratif itinérant vient à notre rencontre ! Apportez vos objets abîmés ou cassés, nous apprendrons à les réparer ensemble.

Réparation de matériel de jardinage et motoculture possible !

Rémunération au chapeau prenez de la monnaie ! .

7 rue principale Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux 48160 Lozère Occitanie +33 9 87 52 69 63

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Bring your damaged or broken items and we’ll learn how to repair them together.

We can also repair gardening and motorcycle equipment!

Payment by the hat: take some change!

L’événement ATELIER COLLABORATIF PÉTASSOU Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère