ATELIER COLLABORATIF PÉTASSOU Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux
ATELIER COLLABORATIF PÉTASSOU Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux samedi 11 avril 2026.
Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux
ATELIER COLLABORATIF PÉTASSOU
7 rue principale Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11 14:00:00
fin : 2026-04-11 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-11
Apportez vos objets abîmés ou cassés, nous apprendrons à les réparer ensemble.
Réparation de matériel de jardinage et motoculture possible !
Rémunération au chapeau prenez de la monnaie !
En occitan, pétasser signifie repriser, raccommoder… La Pétamobile, atelier de réparation collaboratif itinérant vient à notre rencontre ! Apportez vos objets abîmés ou cassés, nous apprendrons à les réparer ensemble.
Réparation de matériel de jardinage et motoculture possible !
Rémunération au chapeau prenez de la monnaie ! .
7 rue principale Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux 48160 Lozère Occitanie +33 9 87 52 69 63
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Bring your damaged or broken items and we’ll learn how to repair them together.
We can also repair gardening and motorcycle equipment!
Payment by the hat: take some change!
L’événement ATELIER COLLABORATIF PÉTASSOU Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère