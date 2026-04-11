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ATELIER COLLABORATIF PÉTASSOU Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux

ATELIER COLLABORATIF PÉTASSOU Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux

ATELIER COLLABORATIF PÉTASSOU Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux samedi 11 avril 2026.

Adresse : 7 rue principale

Ville : 48160 Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux

Département : Lozère

Début : samedi 11 avril 2026

Fin : samedi 11 avril 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif : Participation libre

Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux

ATELIER COLLABORATIF PÉTASSOU

7 rue principale Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11 14:00:00
fin : 2026-04-11 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-11

Apportez vos objets abîmés ou cassés, nous apprendrons à les réparer ensemble.
Réparation de matériel de jardinage et motoculture possible !
Rémunération au chapeau prenez de la monnaie !
En occitan, pétasser signifie repriser, raccommoder… La Pétamobile, atelier de réparation collaboratif itinérant vient à notre rencontre ! Apportez vos objets abîmés ou cassés, nous apprendrons à les réparer ensemble.
Réparation de matériel de jardinage et motoculture possible !
Rémunération au chapeau prenez de la monnaie !   .

7 rue principale Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux 48160 Lozère Occitanie +33 9 87 52 69 63 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Bring your damaged or broken items and we’ll learn how to repair them together.
We can also repair gardening and motorcycle equipment!
Payment by the hat: take some change!

L’événement ATELIER COLLABORATIF PÉTASSOU Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère

À voir aussi à Saint-Martin-de-Boubaux (Lozère)