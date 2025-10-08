Atelier collectif de théâtre Nogent-sur-Vernisson
Atelier collectif de théâtre Nogent-sur-Vernisson mercredi 8 octobre 2025.
Atelier collectif de théâtre
14 Rue de Varennes Nogent-sur-Vernisson Loiret
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-08 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-08
Date(s) :
2025-10-08
Atelier collectif de théâtre réunion d’information
Atelier collectif de théâtre- réunion d’information à 18h 0 .
14 Rue de Varennes Nogent-sur-Vernisson 45290 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire reserver.mph@gmail.com
English :
Collective theater workshop information meeting
German :
Kollektiver Theaterworkshop Informationsveranstaltung
Italiano :
Laboratorio teatrale di gruppo incontro informativo
Espanol :
Taller de teatro en grupo reunión informativa
L’événement Atelier collectif de théâtre Nogent-sur-Vernisson a été mis à jour le 2025-10-03 par OT GATINAIS SUD