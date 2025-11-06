Atelier collectif d’initiation à l’informatique et au numérique. Thème: Nettoie ton smartphone / PC Livron-sur-Drôme

Atelier collectif d’initiation à l’informatique et au numérique. Thème: Nettoie ton smartphone / PC Livron-sur-Drôme jeudi 6 novembre 2025.

Atelier collectif d’initiation à l’informatique et au numérique. Thème: Nettoie ton smartphone / PC

2 place rene simard Livron-sur-Drôme Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-06 09:30:00

fin : 2025-11-06 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-06

Organisé par le Centre social Martin Luther King. Public adulte. Thème de l’atelier Nettoie ton smartphone / PC libérer de l’espace et améliorer les performances.

.

2 place rene simard Livron-sur-Drôme 26250 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 61 16 61 centresocial@mairie-livron.fr

English :

Organized by the Martin Luther King Social Center. For adults. Workshop theme: Clean up your smartphone / PC: free up space and improve performance.

German :

Organisiert vom Sozialzentrum Martin Luther King. Zielgruppe: Erwachsene. Thema des Workshops: Reinige dein Smartphone / PC: Platz schaffen und Leistung steigern.

Italiano :

Organizzato dal Centro sociale Martin Luther King. Per adulti. Tema del workshop: Pulire il proprio smartphone / PC: liberare spazio e migliorare le prestazioni.

Espanol :

Organizado por el Centro Social Martin Luther King. Para adultos. Tema del taller: Limpia tu smartphone / PC: libera espacio y mejora el rendimiento.

L’événement Atelier collectif d’initiation à l’informatique et au numérique. Thème: Nettoie ton smartphone / PC Livron-sur-Drôme a été mis à jour le 2025-09-07 par Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de la Drôme