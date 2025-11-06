Atelier collectif d’initiation à l’informatique et au numérique. Thème: Nettoie ton smartphone / PC Livron-sur-Drôme
2 place rene simard Livron-sur-Drôme Drôme
Début : 2025-11-06 09:30:00
fin : 2025-11-06 11:30:00
Organisé par le Centre social Martin Luther King. Public adulte. Thème de l’atelier Nettoie ton smartphone / PC libérer de l’espace et améliorer les performances.
2 place rene simard Livron-sur-Drôme 26250 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 61 16 61 centresocial@mairie-livron.fr
English :
Organized by the Martin Luther King Social Center. For adults. Workshop theme: Clean up your smartphone / PC: free up space and improve performance.
German :
Organisiert vom Sozialzentrum Martin Luther King. Zielgruppe: Erwachsene. Thema des Workshops: Reinige dein Smartphone / PC: Platz schaffen und Leistung steigern.
Italiano :
Organizzato dal Centro sociale Martin Luther King. Per adulti. Tema del workshop: Pulire il proprio smartphone / PC: liberare spazio e migliorare le prestazioni.
Espanol :
Organizado por el Centro Social Martin Luther King. Para adultos. Tema del taller: Limpia tu smartphone / PC: libera espacio y mejora el rendimiento.
