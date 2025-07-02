Atelier collectif grande fusée en carton – Bretteville-sur-Laize, 2 juillet 2025 13:30, Bretteville-sur-Laize.

Calvados

Atelier collectif grande fusée en carton mediathèque Bretteville-sur-Laize Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : 2025-07-02

Début : 2025-07-02 13:30:00

fin : 2025-07-02

Date(s) :

2025-07-02

Une journée créative pour construire ensemble une grande fusée en carton. Petits et grands sont les bienvenus !

De 10h à 12h30 puis de 13h30 à 16h

Médiathèque

Gratuit Sans inscription Tout public

mediathèque

Bretteville-sur-Laize 14680 Calvados Normandie mediatheque@commune-brettevillesurlaize.com

English : Atelier collectif grande fusée en carton

A creative day to build a large cardboard rocket together. Young and old are welcome!

From 10am to 12:30pm then from 1:30pm to 4pm

Médiathèque

Free admission ? No registration required ? Open to all

German : Atelier collectif grande fusée en carton

Ein kreativer Tag, an dem wir gemeinsam eine große Rakete aus Pappe bauen. Kleine und große Kinder sind herzlich willkommen!

Von 10 bis 12.30 Uhr und von 13.30 bis 16 Uhr

Mediathek

Kostenlos ? Ohne Anmeldung ? Für die gesamte Öffentlichkeit

Italiano :

Una giornata creativa per costruire insieme un grande razzo di cartone. Grandi e piccini sono i benvenuti!

Dalle 10.00 alle 12.30 e dalle 13.30 alle 16.00

Biblioteca

Gratuito? Non è richiesta l’iscrizione? Aperto a tutti

Espanol :

Un día creativo para construir juntos un gran cohete de cartón. Pequeños y mayores son bienvenidos

De 10.00 a 12.30 h y de 13.30 a 16.00 h

Biblioteca

Gratuito ? Sin inscripción ? Abierto a todos

L’événement Atelier collectif grande fusée en carton Bretteville-sur-Laize a été mis à jour le 2025-05-26 par OT Suisse Normande