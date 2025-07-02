Atelier collectif grande fusée en carton – Bretteville-sur-Laize, 2 juillet 2025 13:30, Bretteville-sur-Laize.
Calvados
Atelier collectif grande fusée en carton mediathèque Bretteville-sur-Laize Calvados
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-02 13:30:00
fin : 2025-07-02
Date(s) :
2025-07-02
Une journée créative pour construire ensemble une grande fusée en carton. Petits et grands sont les bienvenus !
De 10h à 12h30 puis de 13h30 à 16h
Médiathèque
Gratuit Sans inscription Tout public
Une journée créative pour construire ensemble une grande fusée en carton. Petits et grands sont les bienvenus !
De 10h à 12h30 puis de 13h30 à 16h
Médiathèque
Gratuit Sans inscription Tout public .
mediathèque
Bretteville-sur-Laize 14680 Calvados Normandie mediatheque@commune-brettevillesurlaize.com
English : Atelier collectif grande fusée en carton
A creative day to build a large cardboard rocket together. Young and old are welcome!
From 10am to 12:30pm then from 1:30pm to 4pm
Médiathèque
Free admission ? No registration required ? Open to all
German : Atelier collectif grande fusée en carton
Ein kreativer Tag, an dem wir gemeinsam eine große Rakete aus Pappe bauen. Kleine und große Kinder sind herzlich willkommen!
Von 10 bis 12.30 Uhr und von 13.30 bis 16 Uhr
Mediathek
Kostenlos ? Ohne Anmeldung ? Für die gesamte Öffentlichkeit
Italiano :
Una giornata creativa per costruire insieme un grande razzo di cartone. Grandi e piccini sono i benvenuti!
Dalle 10.00 alle 12.30 e dalle 13.30 alle 16.00
Biblioteca
Gratuito? Non è richiesta l’iscrizione? Aperto a tutti
Espanol :
Un día creativo para construir juntos un gran cohete de cartón. Pequeños y mayores son bienvenidos
De 10.00 a 12.30 h y de 13.30 a 16.00 h
Biblioteca
Gratuito ? Sin inscripción ? Abierto a todos
L’événement Atelier collectif grande fusée en carton Bretteville-sur-Laize a été mis à jour le 2025-05-26 par OT Suisse Normande