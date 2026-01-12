ATELIER CONTES Carrément Citoyen Labrit
ATELIER CONTES Carrément Citoyen Labrit jeudi 22 janvier 2026.
ATELIER CONTES
Carrément Citoyen 51 route des Plantons Labrit Landes
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-22
fin : 2026-01-22
Date(s) :
2026-01-22
Ce JEUDI 22 JANVIER, dès 14h30, venez participer à notre nouvel atelier… Un moment chaleureux autour du thème Vive l’hiver !
GRATUIT SANS RÉSERVATION
Carrément Citoyen 51 route des Plantons Labrit 40420 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine carrementcitoyen@gmail.com
English : ATELIER CONTES
This THURSDAY JANUARY 22TH, starting at 2.30pm, come and take part in our new workshop? A warm moment around the theme: Long live winter!
FREE WITHOUT RESERVATION
