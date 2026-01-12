ATELIER CONTES Carrément Citoyen Labrit

ATELIER CONTES

Carrément Citoyen 51 route des Plantons Labrit Landes

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-22

fin : 2026-01-22

Date(s) :

2026-01-22

Ce JEUDI 22 JANVIER, dès 14h30, venez participer à notre nouvel atelier… Un moment chaleureux autour du thème Vive l’hiver !

GRATUIT SANS RÉSERVATION

Carrément Citoyen 51 route des Plantons Labrit 40420 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine carrementcitoyen@gmail.com

English : ATELIER CONTES

This THURSDAY JANUARY 22TH, starting at 2.30pm, come and take part in our new workshop? A warm moment around the theme: Long live winter!

FREE WITHOUT RESERVATION

