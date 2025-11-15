Atelier Corchet Hors-d’œuvre avant Knitting Peace Le Volcan Le Havre 15 novembre 2025 17:30

Seine-Maritime

Atelier Corchet Hors-d'œuvre avant Knitting Peace Le Volcan 8 Place Oscar Niemeyer Le Havre Seine-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-15 17:30:00

fin : 2025-11-15

Date(s) :

2025-11-15

Juste avant la représentation, profitez d’un temps d’immersion dans l’univers du spectacle tout en vous initiant à une nouvelle discipline !

En partenariat avec Calice et Mandibule, profitez d’une initiation au crochet ou venez tricoter dans une ambiance chaleureuse au Fitz ! Vos réalisations se retrouveront peut-être dans le décor du spectacle, pour voyager à travers le monde.

À partir de 9 ans

Durée 2h

Inscription obligatoire

Le Volcan 8 Place Oscar Niemeyer

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 35 19 10 20

English : Atelier Corchet Hors-d’œuvre avant Knitting Peace

Immerse yourself in the world of the show just before the performance, and learn a new discipline at the same time!

In partnership with Calice et Mandibule, enjoy a crochet initiation or come and knit in a warm atmosphere at the Fitz! Your creations may even find their way into the show’s decor, taking you on a journey around the world.

Ages 9 and up

Duration: 2 hours

Registration required

German :

Kurz vor der Aufführung können Sie in die Welt der Aufführung eintauchen und gleichzeitig eine neue Disziplin erlernen!

In Zusammenarbeit mit Calice et Mandibule bieten wir Ihnen eine Einführung ins Häkeln oder Stricken in einer gemütlichen Atmosphäre im Fitz an! Ihre Werke werden sich vielleicht im Bühnenbild der Show wiederfinden, um durch die Welt zu reisen.

Ab 9 Jahren

Dauer: 2 Stunden

Anmeldung erforderlich

Italiano :

Immergetevi nel mondo dello spettacolo poco prima della rappresentazione e imparate allo stesso tempo una nuova disciplina!

In collaborazione con Calice et Mandibule, potrete imparare l’uncinetto o lavorare a maglia in una calda atmosfera al Fitz! Le vostre creazioni potrebbero persino entrare a far parte della scenografia dello spettacolo, portandovi in un viaggio intorno al mondo.

Dai 9 anni in su

Durata: 2 ore

Registrazione obbligatoria

Espanol :

Sumérjase en el mundo del espectáculo justo antes de la representación y aprenda una nueva disciplina al mismo tiempo

En colaboración con Calice et Mandibule, podrá iniciarse en el ganchillo o tejer en el Fitz en un ambiente acogedor Puede que sus creaciones formen parte del decorado del espectáculo y le lleven de viaje por el mundo.

A partir de 9 años

Duración: 2 horas

Inscripción obligatoria

