ATELIER COSMÉTIQUE BAUME DU TIGRE Vialas
ATELIER COSMÉTIQUE BAUME DU TIGRE Vialas jeudi 22 janvier 2026.
ATELIER COSMÉTIQUE BAUME DU TIGRE
Local des associations Vialas Lozère
Tarif : – – 5 EUR
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-22 18:00:00
fin : 2026-01-22
Date(s) :
2026-01-22
Venez participer à un atelier de confection de baume du tigre avec Aurore Lacombe naturopathe. Apprenez comment fabriquer son propre soin apaisant 100% naturel !
Atelier sur inscription !
Venez participer à un atelier de confection de baume du tigre avec Aurore Lacombe naturopathe. Apprenez comment fabriquer son propre soin apaisant 100% naturel !
Atelier sur inscription ! .
Local des associations Vialas 48220 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 64 24 18 59 vivreavialas@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and take part in a Tiger Balm workshop with Aurore Lacombe naturopath. Learn how to make your own 100% natural soothing skin care!
Registration required!
L’événement ATELIER COSMÉTIQUE BAUME DU TIGRE Vialas a été mis à jour le 2026-01-06 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère