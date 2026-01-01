ATELIER COSMÉTIQUE BAUME DU TIGRE Vialas

ATELIER COSMÉTIQUE BAUME DU TIGRE Vialas jeudi 22 janvier 2026.

Local des associations Vialas Lozère

Tarif : – – 5 EUR

Adulte

Début : 2026-01-22 18:00:00
2026-01-22

Venez participer à un atelier de confection de baume du tigre avec Aurore Lacombe naturopathe. Apprenez comment fabriquer son propre soin apaisant 100% naturel !
Atelier sur inscription !
Local des associations Vialas 48220 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 64 24 18 59  vivreavialas@gmail.com

English :

Come and take part in a Tiger Balm workshop with Aurore Lacombe naturopath. Learn how to make your own 100% natural soothing skin care!
Registration required!

