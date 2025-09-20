Atelier cosmétique naturel « Rituel du Quotidien » Les ateliers SOWA Bourg-lès-Valence

Atelier cosmétique naturel « Rituel du Quotidien »

Atelier cosmétique naturel « Rituel du Quotidien »

Les ateliers SOWA 1 allée Joland Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 40 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

09:30:00

11:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Confectionnez votre shampoing liquide à base de savon artisanal saponifié à chaud & un lait hydratants corporels aux ingrédients naturels. Associez actifs naturels, hydrolat et huiles végétales pour créer une routine douceur et bien-être.

Les ateliers SOWA 1 allée Joland Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 70 03 99 80 contact@sowa-ateliers-cosmetiques.fr

English :

Create your own liquid shampoo based on artisanal hot-saponified soap & a moisturizing body lotion with natural ingredients. Combine natural active ingredients, hydrolat and vegetable oils to create a gentle, well-being routine.

German :

Stellen Sie ein flüssiges Shampoo aus handgefertigter heißverseifter Seife und eine feuchtigkeitsspendende Körpermilch mit natürlichen Inhaltsstoffen her. Kombinieren Sie natürliche Wirkstoffe, Hydrolat und pflanzliche Öle, um eine sanfte und wohltuende Pflegeroutine zu kreieren.

Italiano :

Preparate il vostro shampoo liquido con sapone artigianale saponificato a caldo e una crema idratante per il corpo con ingredienti naturali. Combinate principi attivi naturali, idrolati e oli vegetali per creare una routine di benessere delicata.

Espanol :

Elabore su propio champú líquido con jabón artesano saponificado en caliente y una crema hidratante corporal con ingredientes naturales. Combina ingredientes activos naturales, hidrolato y aceites vegetales para crear una rutina suave y de bienestar.

