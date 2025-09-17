ATELIER COUTURE LA LOCO Villefort

ATELIER COUTURE LA LOCO Villefort mercredi 17 septembre 2025.

ATELIER COUTURE LA LOCO

12 rue de la Gleyzette Villefort Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-17

fin : 2025-10-08

Date(s) :

2025-09-17 2025-09-24 2025-10-08 2025-10-15 2025-11-05 2025-11-19

Cet atelier proposé par Agathe, passionnée de couture, en partenariat avec la Loco-Motive 48, est ouvert à tout types de profils. Que vous soyez novice, débutant, ou confirmés,

Amenez votre matériel si possible, sinon, machines tissus fils etc… sont à votre disposition.

2 mercredis / mois

Tarif 100€ / trim (6 ateliers)

Adhésion La LOCO

Informations agatagraf@free.fr

Cet atelier proposé par Agathe, passionnée de couture, en partenariat avec la Loco-Motive 48, est ouvert à tout types de profils. Que vous soyez novice, débutant, ou confirmés, vous pouvez apportez vos projets en tout genre, vos retouches…

Amenez votre matériel si possible, sinon, machines tissus fils etc… sont à votre disposition.

2 mercredis / mois

Tarif 100€ / trim (6 ateliers)

Adhésion à la LOCO MOTIVE48

Information et inscription par mail agatagraf@free.fr .

12 rue de la Gleyzette Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie agatagraf@free.fr

English :

This workshop proposed by sewing enthusiast Agathe, in partnership with Loco-Motive 48, is open to all types of profiles. Whether you’re a novice, beginner or experienced sewer,

Bring your own material if possible, otherwise, machines, fabrics, threads etc. are at your disposal.

2 Wednesdays / month

Fee: ?100 / trim (6 workshops)

La LOCO membership

Information agatagraf@free.fr

German :

Dieser Workshop, der von Agathe, einer leidenschaftlichen Näherin, in Zusammenarbeit mit der Loco-Motive 48 angeboten wird, ist offen für alle Arten von Profilen. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger, Wiedereinsteiger oder Fortgeschrittene sind,

Wenn möglich, bringen Sie Ihr Material mit, ansonsten stehen Ihnen Stoffmaschinen, Garne etc. zur Verfügung.

2 Mittwochs / Monat

Preis: 100? / Trim (6 Workshops)

Mitgliedschaft bei La LOCO

Informationen agatagraf@free.fr

Italiano :

Questo workshop, gestito dall’appassionata di cucito Agathe in collaborazione con Loco-Motive 48, è aperto a tutti. Che siate alle prime armi, principianti o esperti di cucito,

Portate i vostri materiali se possibile, altrimenti macchine, tessuti, fili ecc. sono a disposizione.

2 mercoledì al mese

Costo: € 100 / trimestre (6 workshop)

Iscrizione a La LOCO

Informazioni agatagraf@free.fr

Espanol :

Este taller, dirigido por la entusiasta de la costura Agathe en colaboración con Loco-Motive 48, está abierto a todo el mundo. Tanto si eres una costurera novata, principiante o experimentada,

Trae tus propios materiales si es posible, de lo contrario, máquinas, telas, hilos, etc. están disponibles.

2 miércoles / mes

Precio: 100 euros / trimestre (6 talleres)

Afiliación a La LOCO

Información agatagraf@free.fr

L’événement ATELIER COUTURE LA LOCO Villefort a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par 48-OT Mont Lozere