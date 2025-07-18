ATELIER COUTURE L’ILE RÉCRÉATIVE Égat

ATELIER COUTURE L’ILE RÉCRÉATIVE Égat vendredi 18 juillet 2025.

ATELIER COUTURE L’ILE RÉCRÉATIVE

Égat Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-07-18 09:30:00

fin : 2025-07-18 11:30:00

2025-07-18

Atelier Couture à l’Ile Récréative à Egat vendredi 18 juillet. Plusieurs créneaux possibles dans la journée.

Réalisation au choix d’un jeu morpion en tissu ou d’un sac d’activités de voyage.

À partir de 5 ans. 15 euros. Inscription par téléphone ou SMS.

Égat 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 66 06 78 70

English :

Sewing workshop at Ile Récréative in Egat on Friday July 18. Several slots available during the day.

Choice of fabric tic-tac-toe game or travel activity bag.

Ages 5 and up. 15 euros. Registration by phone or SMS.

German :

Nähworkshop auf der Ile Récréative in Egat am Freitag, den 18. Juli. Mehrere Zeitfenster über den Tag verteilt möglich.

Wahlweise Herstellung eines Tic-Tac-Toe-Spiels aus Stoff oder einer Tasche für Reiseaktivitäten.

Ab 5 Jahren. 15 Euro. Anmeldung per Telefon oder SMS.

Italiano :

Laboratorio di cucito presso l’Ile Récréative di Egat venerdì 18 luglio. Sono disponibili diversi posti durante la giornata.

Si potrà scegliere di realizzare un gioco del tris in stoffa o una borsa da viaggio.

Per bambini dai 5 anni in su. 15 euro. Iscrizioni per telefono o via SMS.

Espanol :

Taller de costura en Ile Récréative de Egat el viernes 18 de julio. Varias plazas disponibles durante el día.

Puedes elegir entre hacer un juego de tres en raya de tela o una bolsa de actividades de viaje.

Para niños a partir de 5 años. 15 euros. Inscripción por teléfono o SMS.

