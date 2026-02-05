Atelier cré’art à vos palettes ! Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Atelier cré’art à vos palettes !

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

Aux côtés de Joëlle Eyraud, artiste peintre, explorez la magie des coloris et laissez parler votre créativité.

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Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

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English : Creative art workshop: get your palettes ready!

Alongside Joëlle Eyraud, a painter, explore the magic of colours and let your creativity speak.



Dive into a rainbow of colors!



Alongside painter Joëlle Eyraud, explore the magic of color and unleash your creativity.



Participating in this workshop means daring to play with shades, blending tones, and inventing harmonies. It means meeting artists and discovering a unique way to illuminate the world with pigments. It means following in the footsteps of creators in a small, motivated group that will, in turn, compose a collective artwork—a true mosaic of inspirations and vibrant hues. It also means, and above all, experiencing a chromatic escape to connect, mix, blend, and splash your color ideas.



Grab your brushes… unleash your palettes!



SATURDAY, MAY 30: THEME RED

L’événement Atelier cré’art à vos palettes ! Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime