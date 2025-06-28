Atelier créatif animaux en folie – Castelmoron-sur-Lot 28 juin 2025 10:00

Lot-et-Garonne

Atelier créatif animaux en folie Médiathèque Castelmoron-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-28 10:00:00

fin : 2025-06-28 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-28

La médiathèque et l’association Lot’envi proposent un atelier créatif spécial animaux, pour les enfants de 4 à 10 ans (accompagnés d’un adulte).

Réservation conseillée.

Médiathèque

Castelmoron-sur-Lot 47260 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 84 10 95

English : Atelier créatif animaux en folie

The mediatheque and the Lot’envi association offer a special animal workshop for children aged 4 to 10 (accompanied by an adult).

Reservations recommended.

German : Atelier créatif animaux en folie

Die Mediathek und der Verein Lot’envi bieten einen kreativen Workshop speziell für Tiere an, für Kinder von 4 bis 10 Jahren (in Begleitung eines Erwachsenen).

Eine Reservierung wird empfohlen.

Italiano :

La mediateca e l’associazione Lot’envi propongono un laboratorio creativo dedicato agli animali, per bambini dai 4 ai 10 anni (accompagnati da un adulto).

Si consiglia la prenotazione.

Espanol : Atelier créatif animaux en folie

La mediateca y la asociación Lot’envi proponen un taller creativo especialmente dedicado a los animales, para niños de 4 a 10 años (acompañados de un adulto).

Se recomienda reservar.

