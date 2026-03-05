Atelier créatif : Art postal Bibliothèque ludothèque Dax
Atelier créatif : Art postal
Bibliothèque ludothèque 3 rue du Palais Dax Landes
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Début : 2026-03-07
fin : 2026-03-07
2026-03-07
Personnalisez votre correspondance et transformez une enveloppe en œuvre d’art avec différentes techniques et matières. .
+33 5 58 74 72 89 bibliotheque@dax.fr
