Atelier créatif : Art postal Bibliothèque ludothèque Dax

Atelier créatif : Art postal

Bibliothèque ludothèque 3 rue du Palais Dax Landes

Gratuit

Début : 2026-03-07
2026-03-07

Personnalisez votre correspondance et transformez une enveloppe en œuvre d’art avec différentes techniques et matières.   .

Bibliothèque ludothèque 3 rue du Palais Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 74 72 89  bibliotheque@dax.fr

