Atelier créatif autour d’Halloween Pradines

Atelier créatif autour d’Halloween Pradines jeudi 23 octobre 2025.

Atelier créatif autour d’Halloween

Allée François Mitterrand Pradines Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-23 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-23

Date(s) :

2025-10-23

Viens plonger dans l’ambiance mystérieuse d’Halloween !

Viens plonger dans l’ambiance mystérieuse d’Halloween ! .

Allée François Mitterrand Pradines 46090 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 53 26 23

English :

Come and immerse yourself in the mysterious atmosphere of Halloween!

German :

Komm und tauche ein in die geheimnisvolle Atmosphäre von Halloween!

Italiano :

Venite a immergervi nell’atmosfera misteriosa di Halloween!

Espanol :

Venga y sumérjase en la misteriosa atmósfera de Halloween

L’événement Atelier créatif autour d’Halloween Pradines a été mis à jour le 2025-10-18 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot