Informations pratiques

Béziers

ATELIER CRÉATIF BRICO’CONTER DU PÈRE NOËL

place du 14 Juillet Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-12-12

fin : 2026-12-12

Date(s) :

2026-12-12

Une histoire, un atelier créatif et une jolie création à emporter plongez dans la magie de Noël le temps d’une séance !

Une séance de lecture suivie d’un atelier créatif sur le thème de Noël. Après avoir écouté une histoire, les enfants pourront laisser libre cours à leur imagination en réalisant leur propre création, à emporter à la maison. .

place du 14 Juillet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 05 50 mediatheque@beziers-mediterranee.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A story, a creative workshop, and a lovely take-home craft: immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas for a session!

L’événement ATELIER CRÉATIF BRICO’CONTER DU PÈRE NOËL Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par 34 ADT34