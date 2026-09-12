UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Béziers

ATELIER CRÉATIF BRICO’CONTER DU PÈRE NOËL Béziers

samedi 12 décembre 2026 · Béziers

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 12 décembre 2026
Fin
samedi 12 décembre 2026
Adresse
place du 14 Juillet
Ville
34500 Béziers
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Béziers

ATELIER CRÉATIF BRICO’CONTER DU PÈRE NOËL

place du 14 Juillet Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-12
fin : 2026-12-12

Date(s) :
2026-12-12

Une histoire, un atelier créatif et une jolie création à emporter plongez dans la magie de Noël le temps d’une séance !
Une séance de lecture suivie d’un atelier créatif sur le thème de Noël. Après avoir écouté une histoire, les enfants pourront laisser libre cours à leur imagination en réalisant leur propre création, à emporter à la maison.   .

place du 14 Juillet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 05 50  mediatheque@beziers-mediterranee.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A story, a creative workshop, and a lovely take-home craft: immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas for a session!

L’événement ATELIER CRÉATIF BRICO’CONTER DU PÈRE NOËL Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par 34 ADT34

À voir aussi à Béziers (Hérault)