ATELIER CRÉATIF BRICO’CONTER DU PÈRE NOËL Béziers
samedi 12 décembre 2026 · Béziers
Informations pratiques
Béziers
ATELIER CRÉATIF BRICO’CONTER DU PÈRE NOËL
place du 14 Juillet Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-12
fin : 2026-12-12
Date(s) :
2026-12-12
Une histoire, un atelier créatif et une jolie création à emporter plongez dans la magie de Noël le temps d’une séance !
Une séance de lecture suivie d’un atelier créatif sur le thème de Noël. Après avoir écouté une histoire, les enfants pourront laisser libre cours à leur imagination en réalisant leur propre création, à emporter à la maison. .
place du 14 Juillet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 05 50 mediatheque@beziers-mediterranee.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A story, a creative workshop, and a lovely take-home craft: immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas for a session!
L’événement ATELIER CRÉATIF BRICO’CONTER DU PÈRE NOËL Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par 34 ADT34
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