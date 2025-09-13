Atelier créatif chez l’Instant Cosy Bullet journal L’Instant Cosy Brioude

Atelier créatif chez l’Instant Cosy Bullet journal L’Instant Cosy Brioude samedi 13 septembre 2025.

Atelier créatif chez l’Instant Cosy Bullet journal

L’Instant Cosy 4, Rue Gustave Eiffel Brioude Haute-Loire

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-13 10:30:00

fin : 2025-09-13 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-13

Atelier créatif chez l’Instant Cosy Bullet journal ou agenda « Rentrée et nouveaux projets »

.

L’Instant Cosy 4, Rue Gustave Eiffel Brioude 43100 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 50 25 34

English :

Creative workshop at l’Instant Cosy: Bullet journal or « Back to school and new projects » diary

German :

Kreativ-Workshop bei l’Instant Cosy: Bullet Journal oder Terminplaner « Schulanfang und neue Projekte »

Italiano :

Laboratorio creativo a l’Instant Cosy: Bullet journal o diario « Ritorno a scuola e nuovi progetti »

Espanol :

Taller creativo en l’Instant Cosy: Bullet journal o agenda « Vuelta al cole y nuevos proyectos

L’événement Atelier créatif chez l’Instant Cosy Bullet journal Brioude a été mis à jour le 2025-09-03 par Office de Tourisme Brioude Sud-Auvergne