Atelier créatif de Noël

Salle des fêtes CAZAUX-VILLECOMTAL Cazaux-Villecomtal Gers

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13 14:30:00

fin : 2025-12-13

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Le Foyer Rural de Cazaux-Villecomtal Cazaux-Villecomtal vous invite à vivre une après-midi créative et chaleureuse autour d’un atelier dédié à la fabrication de couronnes de Noël. Dans la convivialité de la salle des fêtes, chacun pourra laisser libre cours à son imagination pour réaliser une décoration unique, accompagné de conseils bienveillants et de tout le matériel nécessaire.

Ce moment partagé sera aussi l’occasion de savourer des boissons chaudes et quelques douceurs festives tout en échangeant avec les habitants du village. Ceux qui le souhaitent pourront apporter leurs propres éléments naturels ou décoratifs afin de personnaliser encore davantage leur création.

En participant à cet atelier, vous contribuez également à soutenir la mobilisation du Téléthon. Une belle manière d’allier plaisir, créativité et solidarité. Une après-midi simple, douce et inspirante, idéale pour entrer dans l’ambiance de Noël.

Infos pratiques

Matériels et outils créatifs fournis, mais n’hésitez pas à apporter des gants de jardinage, sécateurs et vos propres décorations et feuillage pour rendre votre création encore plus spéciale.

Des boissons chaudes et gâteaux festifs.

Participation au chapeau au profit de la cause du Téléthon

Inscription obligatoire

.

Salle des fêtes CAZAUX-VILLECOMTAL Cazaux-Villecomtal 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 7 68 93 89 36 mairie.cazauxvillecomtal@orange.fr

English :

The Foyer Rural de Cazaux-Villecomtal Cazaux-Villecomtal invites you to enjoy a warm and creative afternoon of Christmas wreath-making. In the friendly atmosphere of the village hall, everyone will be able to give free rein to their imagination to create a unique decoration, accompanied by friendly advice and all the necessary materials.

This shared moment will also be an opportunity to enjoy hot drinks and a few festive treats, while chatting with other villagers. Those who wish can bring their own natural or decorative elements to personalize their creation even further.

By taking part in this workshop, you’ll also be helping to support the Telethon. A great way to combine fun, creativity and solidarity. A simple, gentle and inspiring afternoon, ideal for getting into the Christmas spirit.

Practical info

Materials and creative tools provided, but feel free to bring gardening gloves, secateurs and your own decorations and foliage to make your creation even more special.

Hot drinks and festive cakes.

Participation by hat in aid of the Telethon cause

Registration required

L’événement Atelier créatif de Noël Cazaux-Villecomtal a été mis à jour le 2025-12-04 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65