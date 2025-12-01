Atelier créatif de Nöel Saint-Didier-en-Velay
Atelier créatif de Nöel Saint-Didier-en-Velay samedi 20 décembre 2025.
Atelier créatif de Nöel
Aux halles Saint-Didier-en-Velay Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-20 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-20 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-20
Participation à un atelier créatif
.
Aux halles Saint-Didier-en-Velay 43140 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 33 04 09 28 scrapananas@gmail.com
English :
Participation in a creative workshop
L’événement Atelier créatif de Nöel Saint-Didier-en-Velay a été mis à jour le 2025-12-10 par Office de Tourisme Loire Semène