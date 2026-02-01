Atelier créatif Décore ta poterie Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières

Atelier créatif Décore ta poterie

8 rue Victorien Isambert Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières Eure-et-Loir

Début : 2026-02-18 15:00:00

2026-02-18

Un atelier pour apprendre à décorer une poterie avec les Potiers Cloysiens. A partir de 8 ans.

8 rue Victorien Isambert Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières 28220 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 77 28 60 17 attractivite@lamaisondes3rivieres.fr

English :

A workshop to learn how to decorate pottery with the Potiers Cloysiens. Ages 8 and up.

