Atelier créatif Décore ta poterie Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières
Atelier créatif Décore ta poterie Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières mercredi 18 février 2026.
Atelier créatif Décore ta poterie
8 rue Victorien Isambert Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-18 15:00:00
fin : 2026-02-18 17:00:00
2026-02-18
Un atelier pour apprendre à décorer une poterie avec les Potiers Cloysiens. A partir de 8 ans.
8 rue Victorien Isambert Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières 28220 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 77 28 60 17 attractivite@lamaisondes3rivieres.fr
English :
A workshop to learn how to decorate pottery with the Potiers Cloysiens. Ages 8 and up.
