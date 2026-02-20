Atelier créatif: ex-voto Riotord

Atelier créatif: ex-voto

de 16h à 18h à la mairie. Venez créer votre coeur flamboyant en métal à repousser . Ados/Adultes 15€ matériel compris + collation Renseignements et inscriptions Gaëlle Maurin 07 74 36 13 37 ou grinup43@gmail.com

.

Mairie Riotord 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 74 36 13 37 grinup43@gmail.com

English :

from 4pm to 6pm at the town hall. Come and create your own flamboyant metal heart. Teens/Adults 15? materials included + snack Information and registration Gaëlle Maurin 07 74 36 13 37 or grinup43@gmail.com

