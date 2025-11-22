Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Atelier créatif familial de Noël Montmartin-sur-Mer

Atelier créatif familial de Noël Montmartin-sur-Mer samedi 22 novembre 2025.

Atelier créatif familial de Noël

Rue Jean-Claude Ménard Montmartin-sur-Mer Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-22 17:00:00
fin : 2025-11-22 17:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-11-22

Atelier créatif familial de Noël à la bibliothèque de Montmartin-sur-Mer.   .

Rue Jean-Claude Ménard Montmartin-sur-Mer 50590 Manche Normandie +33 2 61 67 16 34 

English : Atelier créatif familial de Noël

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Atelier créatif familial de Noël Montmartin-sur-Mer a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par Coutances Tourisme