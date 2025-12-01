Atelier Créatif Fresque coopérative de Noël La Ferté-Bernard
Atelier Créatif Fresque coopérative de Noël
Galerie Carnot La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe
Début : 2025-12-10 16:00:00
fin : 2025-12-10 18:00:00
Atelier enfants, accompagné d’un adulte. Peindre une fresque de Noël. Inscription par mail cafeassolfb@gmail.com .
Galerie Carnot La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire cafeassolfb@gmail.com
