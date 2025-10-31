Atelier créatif Halloween Rue Aristide Finco Serres-Castet
Atelier créatif Halloween Rue Aristide Finco Serres-Castet vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Atelier créatif Halloween
Rue Aristide Finco Centre Alexis Peyret Serres-Castet Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-31
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-10-31
Fabrication d’un sac à bonbons. Viens transformer un sac en papier en momie pour aller récolter les bonbons le soir d’Halloween ! Dès 3 ans. Inscription obligatoire. .
Rue Aristide Finco Centre Alexis Peyret Serres-Castet 64121 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 74 26 35 95 amandine.arette@csap.fr
English : Atelier créatif Halloween
German : Atelier créatif Halloween
Italiano :
Espanol : Atelier créatif Halloween
L’événement Atelier créatif Halloween Serres-Castet a été mis à jour le 2025-09-19 par Syndicat du tourisme Coteaux Béarn Madiran