Atelier créatif: initiation au Yarn art Riotord

Atelier créatif: initiation au Yarn art Riotord samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Atelier créatif: initiation au Yarn art

Mairie Riotord Haute-Loire

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 50 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-18

fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

crée une œuvre 100% laine de 9h à 12h-atelier ados et adultes, 30€ matériel compris. Atelier de 13h30 à 17h à RIOTORD-atelier ados et adultes, 35€ matériel compris et collation. Journée entière 50€ . Inscriptions Gaëlle Maurin 07 74 36 13 37

.

Mairie Riotord 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 74 36 13 37 grinup43@gmail.com

English :

create a 100% wool piece from 9am to 12pm workshop for teens and adults, 30? including materials. Workshop from 1.30pm to 5pm at RIOTORD-workshop for teens and adults, 35? including materials and snack. Full day 50? Registration Gaëlle Maurin 07 74 36 13 37

German :

kreiere ein Kunstwerk aus 100% Wolle von 9.00 bis 12.00 Uhr Workshop für Jugendliche und Erwachsene, 30? inklusive Material. Workshop von 13:30 bis 17:00 Uhr in RIOTORD-Workshop für Jugendliche und Erwachsene, 35? inklusive Material und Snacks. Ganzer Tag 50? Anmeldung Gaëlle Maurin 07 74 36 13 37

Italiano :

creazione di un’opera in 100% lana dalle 9.00 alle 12.00 laboratorio per adolescenti e adulti, 30 € compresi i materiali. Laboratorio dalle 13.30 alle 17.00 a RIOTORD laboratorio per adolescenti e adulti, 35? compresi i materiali e la merenda. Giornata intera 50? Iscrizione Gaëlle Maurin 07 74 36 13 37

Espanol :

crear una obra de lana 100% de 9 a 12 h taller para adolescentes y adultos, 30? incluidos los materiales. Taller de 13h30 a 17h00 en RIOTORD taller para adolescentes y adultos, 35? incluyendo materiales y merienda. Día completo 50? Inscripción Gaëlle Maurin 07 74 36 13 37

L’événement Atelier créatif: initiation au Yarn art Riotord a été mis à jour le 2025-09-08 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme