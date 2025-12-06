Atelier créatif Jumilhac-le-Grand

Atelier créatif

Atelier créatif Jumilhac-le-Grand samedi 6 décembre 2025.

Atelier créatif

Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne

Début : 2025-12-06
fin : 2025-12-06

2025-12-06

Fabrique ton calendrier de l’Avent
Fabrique ton calendrier de l’Avent   .

Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 52 07 34 

English : Atelier créatif

Make your own Advent calendar

German : Atelier créatif

Basteln Sie Ihren Adventskalender

Italiano :

Realizzate il vostro calendario dell’Avvento

Espanol : Atelier créatif

Haz tu propio calendario de Adviento

L'événement Atelier créatif Jumilhac-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15