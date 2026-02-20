Atelier créatif: PAPILLON TAXIDERMIE PAPIER Riotord

Atelier créatif: PAPILLON TAXIDERMIE PAPIER

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Tarif réduit

Ados Adultes 15€ matériel compris

Début : 2026-04-15 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-15 12:00:00

2026-04-15

de 10h à 12h à la mairie. Créez un ou plusieurs papillons en papiers décoratifs encadrés façon taxidermie . Ados Adultes 15€ matériel compris. Renseignements et inscriptions Gaëlle Maurin 07 74 36 13 37 ou grinup43@gmail.com

Mairie Riotord 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 74 36 13 37 grinup43@gmail.com

English :

from 10am to 12pm at the town hall. Create one or more butterflies in decorative paper, framed in taxidermy style. Adults 15? materials included. Information and registration Gaëlle Maurin 07 74 36 13 37 or grinup43@gmail.com

