Atelier création à 4 mains enfants et adultes Peyrins

Atelier création à 4 mains enfants et adultes Peyrins mercredi 22 octobre 2025.

Atelier création à 4 mains enfants et adultes

Salle Evolu’Son Peyrins Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-22 09:30:00

fin : 2025-10-29 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-22 2025-10-29

Venez partager un moment privilégié avec votre enfant, petit-enfant, neveu/nièce,… autour d’un atelier création.

.

Salle Evolu’Son Peyrins 26380 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes bibliotheque@peyrins.fr

English :

Come and share a special moment with your child, grandchild, nephew/niece… around a creative workshop.

German :

Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen besonderen Moment mit Ihrem Kind, Enkelkind, Neffen/Nichte,… bei einem kreativen Workshop.

Italiano :

Venite a condividere un momento speciale con il vostro bambino, nipote, nipotino, ecc. in un laboratorio creativo.

Espanol :

Venga a compartir un momento especial con su hijo, nieto, sobrino, etc. en un taller creativo.

L’événement Atelier création à 4 mains enfants et adultes Peyrins a été mis à jour le 2025-10-06 par Valence Romans Tourisme