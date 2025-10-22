Atelier création à 4 mains enfants et adultes Peyrins
Atelier création à 4 mains enfants et adultes Peyrins mercredi 22 octobre 2025.
Atelier création à 4 mains enfants et adultes
Salle Evolu’Son Peyrins Drôme
Début : 2025-10-22 09:30:00
fin : 2025-10-29 11:30:00
2025-10-22 2025-10-29
Venez partager un moment privilégié avec votre enfant, petit-enfant, neveu/nièce,… autour d’un atelier création.
Salle Evolu’Son Peyrins 26380 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes bibliotheque@peyrins.fr
English :
Come and share a special moment with your child, grandchild, nephew/niece… around a creative workshop.
German :
Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen besonderen Moment mit Ihrem Kind, Enkelkind, Neffen/Nichte,… bei einem kreativen Workshop.
Italiano :
Venite a condividere un momento speciale con il vostro bambino, nipote, nipotino, ecc. in un laboratorio creativo.
Espanol :
Venga a compartir un momento especial con su hijo, nieto, sobrino, etc. en un taller creativo.
