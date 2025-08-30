Atelier création de bijoux enfant « à la mer » Montluçon
Atelier création de bijoux enfant « à la mer » Montluçon samedi 30 août 2025.
Atelier création de bijoux enfant « à la mer »
1 voie Andre Callame Montluçon Allier
Tarif : 45 – 45 – 45 EUR
Date :
Début : Samedi 2025-08-30 11:00:00
fin : 2025-08-30 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-30 2025-10-18
Ateliers de création de bijoux pour enfants.
Rejoignez nous pour un atelier de bijoux où vous pourrez découvrir l’art de créer un bijou.
1 voie Andre Callame Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 68 97 42 14 info@bijoux-mini.fr
English :
Jewelry-making workshops for children.
Join us for a jewelry workshop where you can discover the art of creating jewelry.
German :
Workshops zur Herstellung von Schmuck für Kinder.
Begleiten Sie uns zu einem Schmuckworkshop, bei dem Sie die Kunst des Schmuckdesigns kennenlernen können.
Italiano :
Laboratori di creazione di gioielli per bambini.
Unisciti a noi per un laboratorio di gioielleria dove potrai scoprire l’arte di creare un gioiello.
Espanol :
Talleres de joyería para niños.
Únete a nosotros en un taller de joyería donde podrás descubrir el arte de crear una pieza de joyería.
L’événement Atelier création de bijoux enfant « à la mer » Montluçon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-22 par Montluçon Tourisme