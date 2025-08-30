Atelier création de bijoux enfant « à la mer » Montluçon

Atelier création de bijoux enfant « à la mer » Montluçon samedi 30 août 2025.

Atelier création de bijoux enfant « à la mer »

1 voie Andre Callame Montluçon Allier

Tarif : 45 – 45 – 45 EUR

Début : Samedi 2025-08-30 11:00:00

fin : 2025-08-30 12:00:00

2025-08-30 2025-10-18

Ateliers de création de bijoux pour enfants.

Rejoignez nous pour un atelier de bijoux où vous pourrez découvrir l’art de créer un bijou.

1 voie Andre Callame Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 68 97 42 14 info@bijoux-mini.fr

English :

Jewelry-making workshops for children.

Join us for a jewelry workshop where you can discover the art of creating jewelry.

German :

Workshops zur Herstellung von Schmuck für Kinder.

Begleiten Sie uns zu einem Schmuckworkshop, bei dem Sie die Kunst des Schmuckdesigns kennenlernen können.

Italiano :

Laboratori di creazione di gioielli per bambini.

Unisciti a noi per un laboratorio di gioielleria dove potrai scoprire l’arte di creare un gioiello.

Espanol :

Talleres de joyería para niños.

Únete a nosotros en un taller de joyería donde podrás descubrir el arte de crear una pieza de joyería.

L’événement Atelier création de bijoux enfant « à la mer » Montluçon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-22 par Montluçon Tourisme