ATELIER CRÉATION SPÉCIAL HALLOWEEN Villeneuve-lès-Béziers

ATELIER CRÉATION SPÉCIAL HALLOWEEN

1 rue de la Marianne Villeneuve-lès-Béziers Hérault

Atelier créatif spécial Halloween dès 7 ans ! Fabrique décorations et objets effrayants pour préparer la fête. Gratuit et sur réservation, dans une ambiance monstrueusement fun !

Participez à un atelier créatif spécial Halloween à partir de 7 ans ! Décorations, accessoires et objets terrifiants prendront forme grâce à votre imagination. Entre couleurs sombres, motifs mystérieux et ambiance conviviale, chacun repartira avec sa propre création pour fêter Halloween. Gratuit et sur réservation, un moment ludique et effrayant à partager ! .

1 rue de la Marianne Villeneuve-lès-Béziers 34420 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 39 47 51

English :

Special Halloween creative workshop for ages 7 and up! Make decorations and spooky objects in preparation for the party. Free with reservation, in a monstrously fun atmosphere!

German :

Kreativ-Workshop speziell für Halloween ab 7 Jahren! Stelle gruselige Dekorationen und Gegenstände her, um dich auf das Fest vorzubereiten. Kostenlos und mit Voranmeldung, in einer monstermäßig lustigen Atmosphäre!

Italiano :

Laboratorio creativo speciale di Halloween per bambini di 7 anni! Realizzare decorazioni e oggetti spettrali in preparazione alla festa. Gratuito e su prenotazione, in un’atmosfera mostruosamente divertente!

Espanol :

¡Taller creativo especial de Halloween para niños de 7 años! Realiza decoraciones y objetos espeluznantes para preparar la fiesta. Gratis y con reserva previa, ¡en un ambiente monstruosamente divertido!

