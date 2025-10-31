ATELIER CRÉATION SPÉCIAL HALLOWEEN Villeneuve-lès-Béziers
Atelier créatif spécial Halloween dès 7 ans ! Fabrique décorations et objets effrayants pour préparer la fête. Gratuit et sur réservation, dans une ambiance monstrueusement fun !
Participez à un atelier créatif spécial Halloween à partir de 7 ans ! Décorations, accessoires et objets terrifiants prendront forme grâce à votre imagination. Entre couleurs sombres, motifs mystérieux et ambiance conviviale, chacun repartira avec sa propre création pour fêter Halloween. Gratuit et sur réservation, un moment ludique et effrayant à partager ! .
1 rue de la Marianne Villeneuve-lès-Béziers 34420 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 39 47 51
English :
Special Halloween creative workshop for ages 7 and up! Make decorations and spooky objects in preparation for the party. Free with reservation, in a monstrously fun atmosphere!
German :
Kreativ-Workshop speziell für Halloween ab 7 Jahren! Stelle gruselige Dekorationen und Gegenstände her, um dich auf das Fest vorzubereiten. Kostenlos und mit Voranmeldung, in einer monstermäßig lustigen Atmosphäre!
Italiano :
Laboratorio creativo speciale di Halloween per bambini di 7 anni! Realizzare decorazioni e oggetti spettrali in preparazione alla festa. Gratuito e su prenotazione, in un’atmosfera mostruosamente divertente!
Espanol :
¡Taller creativo especial de Halloween para niños de 7 años! Realiza decoraciones y objetos espeluznantes para preparar la fiesta. Gratis y con reserva previa, ¡en un ambiente monstruosamente divertido!
