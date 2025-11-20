Atelier | Crée ton petit chalet Pinch-perles Cognac

Atelier | Crée ton petit chalet

Pinch-perles 107 rue Aristide Briand Cognac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13

fin : 2025-12-13

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Pinch-perles t’invite à un atelier pour fabriquer ton petit chalet de Noël pour une déco au top !

Et pour finir en beauté on t’offre une petite collation.

.

English :

Pinch-perles invites you to a workshop to make your own little Christmas chalet for the ultimate decor!

And to round things off, we’ll treat you to a snack.

German :

Pinch-perles lädt dich zu einem Workshop ein, in dem du dein eigenes kleines Weihnachtshäuschen für eine tolle Dekoration herstellen kannst!

Und zum Abschluss bieten wir dir einen kleinen Snack an.

Italiano :

Pinch-perles vi invita a un workshop in cui potrete realizzare il vostro piccolo chalet di Natale per decorare alla perfezione la vostra casa!

E per finire in bellezza, vi offriremo una merenda.

Espanol :

Pinch-perles te invita a un taller en el que podrás fabricar tu propio chalet navideño para decorar tu casa a la perfección

Y para terminar con broche de oro, te invitaremos a una merienda.

