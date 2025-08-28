Atelier Cross fit 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand

Atelier Cross fit 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand jeudi 28 août 2025.

Atelier Cross fit

17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-28

fin : 2025-08-28

Date(s) :

2025-08-28

Atelier de cross fit présenté par Angélique Dorier.

Atelier pour ados et adultes, débutants ou non, dynamisme et bonne humeur assurés ! .

17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 76 15 75 tangram@ecomail.fr

English : Atelier Cross fit

German :

Italiano :

Espanol : Atelier Cross fit

L’événement Atelier Cross fit La Chapelle-Bertrand a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par CC Parthenay Gâtine