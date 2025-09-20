Atelier cuisine : “Alimentation saine, écolo et pas chère” Centre Paris Anim’ Angel Parra PARIS
Atelier cuisine : “Alimentation saine, écolo et pas chère” Centre Paris Anim’ Angel Parra PARIS samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Au programme :
Café d’accueil : 10h – 10h30
Quiz ludique : 10h30 – 11h
Atelier cuisine : 11h – 12h30
Repas partagé : 12h30 – 14h
Le 20/09 et le 18/10
En partenariat avec l’association Les Quatorziens en Chemin, on vous invite à un moment convivial, gourmand et engagé !
Le samedi 18 octobre 2025
de 10h00 à 14h00
Le samedi 20 septembre 2025
de 10h00 à 14h00
gratuit Tout public. Jusqu’à 40 ans.
Centre Paris Anim’ Angel Parra 181-183 rue Vercingétorix 75014 PARIS
https://linktr.ee/cpa_angelparra?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAad1dN2esh-sM_nmDsu5tQ4n9AVE-O1PKgAmkQlaf8uiWZzEmYH2njw7CFZesA_aem_9b_WBOeDWBNg2lNwlIJ9jQ +33156535353 contact.angelparra@paris.ifac.asso.fr https://www.facebook.com/cpaangelparra/ https://www.facebook.com/cpaangelparra/