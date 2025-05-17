Atelier Cuisine avec Christine Denibaud – Morcenx-la-Nouvelle, 17 mai 2025 10:00, Morcenx-la-Nouvelle.

Landes

Atelier Cuisine avec Christine Denibaud  CLEM 5 Rue du Domaine de Moré Morcenx-la-Nouvelle Landes

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-17 10:00:00
fin : 2025-05-17 13:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-05-17

« Viens faire ton brunch »
Atelier cuisine Gratuit
Adhésion Clem 2025 obligatoire
Tarif adhésion 5 euros

Ouvert à tous
à partir de 5 ans
Venez cuisiner en famille, brunch partagé à la fin de l’atelier.
Réservation obligatoire clem.inscriptions@gmail.com
CLEM 5 Rue du Domaine de Moré
Morcenx-la-Nouvelle 40110 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine   clem.inscriptions@gmail.com

English : Atelier Cuisine avec Christine Denibaud

« Come and make your own brunch
Cooking workshop Free
Clem 2025 membership required
Membership fee: 5 euros

Open to all
from 5 years old
Come and cook with your family, and share a brunch at the end of the workshop.
Reservations required: clem.inscriptions@gmail.com

German : Atelier Cuisine avec Christine Denibaud

« Komm und mach deinen Brunch »
Kochworkshop Kostenlos
Clem 2025 Mitgliedschaft ist erforderlich
Gebühr für die Mitgliedschaft: 5 Euro

Offen für alle
ab 5 Jahren
Kochen Sie mit der ganzen Familie, gemeinsamer Brunch am Ende des Workshops.
Reservierung erforderlich: clem.inscriptions@gmail.com

Italiano :

« Vieni a preparare il tuo brunch
Laboratorio di cucina Gratuito
È richiesta l’iscrizione a Clem 2025
Quota associativa: 5 euro

Aperto a tutti
a partire dai 5 anni
Venite a cucinare in famiglia e a condividere un brunch alla fine del laboratorio.
Prenotazione obbligatoria: clem.inscriptions@gmail.com

Espanol : Atelier Cuisine avec Christine Denibaud

 » Ven a preparar tu propio brunch
Taller de cocina Gratuito
Es necesario ser socio de Clem 2025
Cuota de socio: 5 euros

Abierto a todos
a partir de 5 años
Ven a cocinar en familia y comparte un brunch al final del taller.
Imprescindible reservar: clem.inscriptions@gmail.com

 

