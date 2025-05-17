Atelier Cuisine avec Christine Denibaud – Morcenx-la-Nouvelle, 17 mai 2025 10:00, Morcenx-la-Nouvelle.

Landes

Atelier Cuisine avec Christine Denibaud CLEM 5 Rue du Domaine de Moré Morcenx-la-Nouvelle Landes

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-17 10:00:00

fin : 2025-05-17 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-17

« Viens faire ton brunch »

Atelier cuisine Gratuit

Adhésion Clem 2025 obligatoire

Tarif adhésion 5 euros

Ouvert à tous

à partir de 5 ans

Venez cuisiner en famille, brunch partagé à la fin de l’atelier.

Réservation obligatoire clem.inscriptions@gmail.com

CLEM 5 Rue du Domaine de Moré

Morcenx-la-Nouvelle 40110 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine clem.inscriptions@gmail.com

English : Atelier Cuisine avec Christine Denibaud

« Come and make your own brunch

Cooking workshop Free

Clem 2025 membership required

Membership fee: 5 euros

Open to all

from 5 years old

Come and cook with your family, and share a brunch at the end of the workshop.

Reservations required: clem.inscriptions@gmail.com

German : Atelier Cuisine avec Christine Denibaud

« Komm und mach deinen Brunch »

Kochworkshop Kostenlos

Clem 2025 Mitgliedschaft ist erforderlich

Gebühr für die Mitgliedschaft: 5 Euro

Offen für alle

ab 5 Jahren

Kochen Sie mit der ganzen Familie, gemeinsamer Brunch am Ende des Workshops.

Reservierung erforderlich: clem.inscriptions@gmail.com

Italiano :

« Vieni a preparare il tuo brunch

Laboratorio di cucina Gratuito

È richiesta l’iscrizione a Clem 2025

Quota associativa: 5 euro

Aperto a tutti

a partire dai 5 anni

Venite a cucinare in famiglia e a condividere un brunch alla fine del laboratorio.

Prenotazione obbligatoria: clem.inscriptions@gmail.com

Espanol : Atelier Cuisine avec Christine Denibaud

» Ven a preparar tu propio brunch

Taller de cocina Gratuito

Es necesario ser socio de Clem 2025

Cuota de socio: 5 euros

Abierto a todos

a partir de 5 años

Ven a cocinar en familia y comparte un brunch al final del taller.

Imprescindible reservar: clem.inscriptions@gmail.com

