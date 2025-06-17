ATELIER CUISINE CUISINONS ENSEMBLE – Saint-André-de-Sangonis 17 juin 2025 07:00

Cet atelier est ouvert à tous enfants, adultes, débutants ou passionnés de cuisine. Venez cuisiner dans la bonne humeur et partager un moment convivial autour de deux recettes gourmandes :

Fajitas végétariennes

Overnight oats

1 Cours de la Liberté

Saint-André-de-Sangonis 34725 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 91 41 mozaika@sangonis.fr

English :

This workshop is open to all: children, adults, beginners or cooking enthusiasts. Come and cook in good spirits and share a convivial moment around two gourmet recipes:

Vegetarian fajitas

Overnight oats

German :

Dieser Workshop ist für alle offen: Kinder, Erwachsene, Anfänger oder Kochbegeisterte. Kommen Sie und kochen Sie in guter Laune und teilen Sie einen geselligen Moment rund um zwei leckere Rezepte:

Vegetarische Fajitas

Overnight oats

Italiano :

Questo laboratorio è aperto a tutti: bambini, adulti, principianti e appassionati di cucina. Venite a cucinare e a condividere un momento di convivialità con due deliziose ricette:

Fajitas vegetariane

Avena per una notte

Espanol :

Este taller está abierto a todos: niños, adultos, principiantes y apasionados de la cocina. Venga a cocinar y a compartir un momento de convivencia con dos deliciosas recetas:

Fajitas vegetarianas

Copos de avena

