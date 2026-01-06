Atelier cuisine gallo-romaine en famille Ferme des Bouchauds Saint-Cybardeaux
Atelier cuisine gallo-romaine en famille Ferme des Bouchauds Saint-Cybardeaux vendredi 13 février 2026.
Atelier cuisine gallo-romaine en famille
Ferme des Bouchauds ESPACE D’INTERPRÉTATION DU GALLO-ROMAIN Saint-Cybardeaux Charente
Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-13 11:00:00
fin : 2026-02-13 12:15:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-13
Vendredi 13 février à 11h atelier cuisine romaine spécial Lupercales !
Ferme des Bouchauds ESPACE D’INTERPRÉTATION DU GALLO-ROMAIN Saint-Cybardeaux 16170 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 65 26 19
English :
Friday, February 13 at 11 a.m. Special Lupercalia Roman cooking workshop!
