Atelier cuisine gallo-romaine en famille Ferme des Bouchauds Saint-Cybardeaux

Ferme des Bouchauds ESPACE D'INTERPRÉTATION DU GALLO-ROMAIN Saint-Cybardeaux Charente

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3 EUR

Début : 2026-02-13 11:00:00
fin : 2026-02-13 12:15:00

2026-02-13

Vendredi 13 février à 11h atelier cuisine romaine spécial Lupercales !
Ferme des Bouchauds ESPACE D’INTERPRÉTATION DU GALLO-ROMAIN Saint-Cybardeaux 16170 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 65 26 19 

English :

Friday, February 13 at 11 a.m. Special Lupercalia Roman cooking workshop!

