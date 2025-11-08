ATELIER CUISINE PÂTISSERIES ORIENTALES Saint-Étienne-Vallée-Française

ATELIER CUISINE PÂTISSERIES ORIENTALES

Salle polyvalente Saint-Étienne-Vallée-Française Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-08 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-08 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-08

Venez apprendre à faire des pâtisseries orientales. Laila nous montre comment faire des gâteaux qui sentent bon la fleur d’oranger… Pour se régaler tout l’hiver ! Seul, en famille, entre amis: un atelier qui fait participer tout le monde. Réservation obligatoire par téléphone.

Samedi 8 Novembre, venez apprendre à faire des pâtisseries orientales ! Laila nous montre comment faire des gâteaux qui sentent bon la fleur d’oranger… Pour se régaler tout l’hiver !

Seul, en famille, entre amis: un atelier qui fait participer tout le monde

RDV à la salle polyvalente, de 10h à 12h30. Prix libre. Réservation obligatoire par téléphone. .

Salle polyvalente Saint-Étienne-Vallée-Française 48330 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 52 62 03 96

English :

Come and learn how to make oriental pastries. Laila shows us how to make cakes that smell of orange blossom… A treat for all winter long! Alone, with family or friends: a workshop that gets everyone involved. Reservations required by telephone.

German :

Kommen Sie und lernen Sie, wie man orientalisches Gebäck herstellt. Laila zeigt uns, wie man Kuchen backt, die herrlich nach Orangenblüten duften… Ein Genuss für den ganzen Winter! Allein, mit der Familie, mit Freunden: Ein Workshop, bei dem alle mitmachen können. Telefonische Anmeldung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire come si preparano i dolci orientali. Laila ci mostra come realizzare torte che profumano di fiori d’arancio… Una delizia per tutto l’inverno! Da soli, in famiglia, con gli amici: un laboratorio che coinvolge tutti. È indispensabile la prenotazione telefonica.

Espanol :

Venga y aprenda a hacer pasteles orientales. Laila nos enseña a hacer pasteles que huelen a azahar… Un placer para todo el invierno Solo, en familia, con amigos: un taller en el que todos participan. Imprescindible reservar por teléfono.

L’événement ATELIER CUISINE PÂTISSERIES ORIENTALES Saint-Étienne-Vallée-Française a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère