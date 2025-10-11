Atelier cuisine terrines L’Abbaye-en-Grandvaux Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux

L’Abbaye-en-Grandvaux Cantine scolaire Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Jura

Début : 2025-10-11 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11 18:00:00

2025-10-11

Venez découvrir des recette et la fabrication de terrines maison ! Un moment convivial après lequel vous repartirez avec vos réalisations et la recette à pratiquer à la maison. Atelier sur inscription, organisé par la Coop Grandvallière Partage de Savoirs et Environnement. .

L’Abbaye-en-Grandvaux Cantine scolaire Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 51 26 08 07 coop.grandvalliere@gmail.com

