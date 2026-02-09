Atelier cuisine thématique Papillon Gourmand Refuge Les Prés Volants Les Bouchoux
Refuge Les Prés Volants 555 Route de Désertin Les Bouchoux Jura
Samedi 21 mars.
Au refuge des Prés Volants, aux Bouchoux.
Confection d’un menu (entrée, plat, dessert) et dégustation
Thème cuisine portugaise à Pâques .
Refuge Les Prés Volants 555 Route de Désertin Les Bouchoux 39370 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 77 99 73 96 contact.refuge@lespresvolants.com
