Atelier cuisiner ses restes Courtenay
Atelier cuisiner ses restes Courtenay mardi 14 octobre 2025.
Atelier cuisiner ses restes
31 Place Armand Chesneau Courtenay Loiret
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-14 18:30:00
fin : 2025-10-14 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-14
La Ruche Éco vous propose un atelier pour apprendre à cuisiner ses restes, animé par Luciana Muniz !
31 Place Armand Chesneau Courtenay 45320 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 64 82 40 69 tierslieux@3cbo.fr
English :
La Ruche Éco offers you a workshop to learn how to cook your leftovers, led by Luciana Muniz!
German :
La Ruche Éco bietet Ihnen einen Workshop an, in dem Sie lernen können, wie man seine Reste verwertet. Der Workshop wird von Luciana Muniz geleitet!
Italiano :
La Ruche Éco propone un workshop su come cucinare con gli avanzi, condotto da Luciana Muniz!
Espanol :
La Ruche Éco ofrece un taller sobre cómo cocinar con las sobras, ¡dirigido por Luciana Muñiz!
L’événement Atelier cuisiner ses restes Courtenay a été mis à jour le 2025-10-03 par OT 3CBO