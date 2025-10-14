Atelier cuisiner ses restes Courtenay

Atelier cuisiner ses restes Courtenay mardi 14 octobre 2025.

Atelier cuisiner ses restes

31 Place Armand Chesneau Courtenay Loiret

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-10-14 18:30:00

fin : 2025-10-14 20:00:00

2025-10-14

La Ruche Éco vous propose un atelier pour apprendre à cuisiner ses restes, animé par Luciana Muniz !

31 Place Armand Chesneau Courtenay 45320 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 64 82 40 69 tierslieux@3cbo.fr

English :

La Ruche Éco offers you a workshop to learn how to cook your leftovers, led by Luciana Muniz!

German :

La Ruche Éco bietet Ihnen einen Workshop an, in dem Sie lernen können, wie man seine Reste verwertet. Der Workshop wird von Luciana Muniz geleitet!

Italiano :

La Ruche Éco propone un workshop su come cucinare con gli avanzi, condotto da Luciana Muniz!

Espanol :

La Ruche Éco ofrece un taller sobre cómo cocinar con las sobras, ¡dirigido por Luciana Muñiz!

