Atelier culinaire – La Ferté-Bernard, 14 mai 2025 16:00, La Ferté-Bernard.
Sarthe
Atelier culinaire Galerie Carnot La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-05-14 16:00:00
fin : 2025-05-14 18:00:00
2025-05-14
Préparez votre kéfir cette boisson pétillante et naturelle. Places limitées . Inscription et information par mail cafeassolfb@gmail.com. .
Galerie Carnot
La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire cafeassolfb@gmail.com
