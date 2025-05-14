Atelier culinaire – La Ferté-Bernard, 14 mai 2025 16:00, La Ferté-Bernard.

Atelier culinaire  Galerie Carnot La Ferté-Bernard

Préparez votre kéfir cette boisson pétillante et naturelle. Places limitées . Inscription et information par mail cafeassolfb@gmail.com.   .

Galerie Carnot
La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire   cafeassolfb@gmail.com

