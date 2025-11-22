Atelier customisation Percy Percy-en-Normandie
Atelier customisation
Percy 6 rue Gustave Blouet Percy-en-Normandie Manche
Début : 2025-11-22 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-22 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-22
À partir de chutes de papier peint, réinventez vos objets du quotidien (apportez pot, cadre, etc.). Laissez libre cours à votre créativité au cours de notre atelier customisation, en partenariat avec le Point Fort Environnement ! À partir de 12 ans, sur inscription. .
Percy 6 rue Gustave Blouet Percy-en-Normandie 50410 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 69 20 49 mediatheques@villedieuintercom.fr
