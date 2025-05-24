Atelier cyanotype, 24.05.2025 – Conches-en-Ouche, 24 mai 2025 14:00, Conches-en-Ouche.

Eure

Atelier cyanotype, 24.05.2025 33 rue des Fontaines Conches-en-Ouche Eure

Début : 2025-05-24 14:00:00

fin : 2025-05-24 16:00:00

Mariane Guais vous accueillera dans son atelier au bord de l’eau pour un moment de détente.

Vous réaliserez vos cyanotypes sur papier avec les plantes de son herbier .

Après une exposition au soleil se révèlera l’empreinte des végétaux.

Vous repartirez avec vos 3 cyanotypes et un cadre offert pour votre préféré.

Tél 06 42 00 89 85

Mail marianeguais@yahoo.fr

En ligne https://jimpressionnemonjardin.blogspot.com

En ligne https://jecuisinemonjardin.blogspot.com

33 rue des Fontaines

Conches-en-Ouche 27190 Eure Normandie +33 6 42 00 89 85 marianeguais@yahoo.fr

English : Atelier cyanotype, 24.05.2025

Mariane Guais welcomes you to her waterside studio for a moment of relaxation.

You will create your own cyanotypes on paper using plants from her herbarium.

Exposure to the sun will reveal the imprint of the plants.

You’ll leave with your 3 cyanotypes and a free frame for your favorite.

Tel 06 42 00 89 85

Mail: marianeguais@yahoo.fr

Online: https://jimpressionnemonjardin.blogspot.com

Online: https://jecuisinemonjardin.blogspot.com

German :

Mariane Guais empfängt Sie in ihrem Atelier am Ufer des Flusses für einen Moment der Entspannung.

Sie werden Cyanotypien auf Papier mit den Pflanzen aus ihrem Herbarium herstellen.

Nach einer Sonnenbestrahlung wird sich der Abdruck der Pflanzen zeigen.

Sie werden mit Ihren drei Cyanotypien und einem Rahmen für Ihren Favoriten nach Hause gehen.

Tel. 06 42 00 89 85

Mail: marianeguais@yahoo.fr

Online: https://jimpressionnemonjardin.blogspot.com

Online: https://jecuisinemonjardin.blogspot.com

Italiano :

Mariane Guais vi accoglie nel suo studio in riva al mare per un momento di relax.

Creerete cianotipi su carta utilizzando le piante dell’erbario.

L’esposizione al sole rivelerà l’impronta delle piante.

Partirete con i vostri 3 cianotipi e una cornice gratuita per il vostro preferito.

Tel 06 42 00 89 85

Mail: marianeguais@yahoo.fr

Online https://jimpressionnemonjardin.blogspot.com

Online: https://jecuisinemonjardin.blogspot.com

Espanol :

Mariane Guais le da la bienvenida a su estudio a orillas del agua para un momento de relajación.

Creará cianotipos sobre papel utilizando plantas de su herbario.

La exposición al sol revelará la huella de las plantas.

Se irá con sus 3 cianotipos y un marco gratuito para su favorito.

Tel. 06 42 00 89 85

Correo: marianeguais@yahoo.fr

En línea: https://jimpressionnemonjardin.blogspot.com

En línea: https://jecuisinemonjardin.blogspot.com

