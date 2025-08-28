Atelier danse 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand

Atelier danse 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand jeudi 28 août 2025.

17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand Deux-Sèvres

Début : 2025-08-28
fin : 2025-08-28

2025-08-28

Formée au Jeune Ballet de Paris, Emilie Camacho propose un de danse à destination des amateurs et des professionnels.

10h00 11h30   .

17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 76 15 75  tangram@ecomail.fr

