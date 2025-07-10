Atelier Danse Orientale et Bollywood Piscine Lanne en Barétous Piscine Barétous Haut Béarn Oloron-Sainte-Marie
Piscine Barétous Haut Béarn 476 rue des Pyrénées Oloron-Sainte-Marie Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Début : 2025-07-10 14:30:00
fin : 2025-07-10 17:00:00
2025-07-10 2025-07-17 2025-07-24 2025-07-31 2025-08-07 2025-08-14 2025-08-21 2025-08-28
Des ateliers de danse orientale et Bolywood sont proposés par Pili Rubi Association Surya à la piscine de Lanne en Barétous. .
Piscine Barétous Haut Béarn 476 rue des Pyrénées Oloron-Sainte-Marie 64570 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 39 94 88 piscine@hautbearn.fr
